Inciarte went 2-for-6 with two RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.

He's now hit safely in eight straight games, going a blistering .378 (14-for-37) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season to .258/.300/.280. Five of his 10 runs have come during his hitting streak, and with Ronald Acuna set to join the lineup Wednesday. Inciarte should have one more big bat behind him in the Braves lineup to bring him around on a more consistent basis.