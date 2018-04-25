Braves' Ender Inciarte: Extends hitting streak to eight games
Inciarte went 2-for-6 with two RBI in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Reds.
He's now hit safely in eight straight games, going a blistering .378 (14-for-37) over that stretch to boost his slash line on the season to .258/.300/.280. Five of his 10 runs have come during his hitting streak, and with Ronald Acuna set to join the lineup Wednesday. Inciarte should have one more big bat behind him in the Braves lineup to bring him around on a more consistent basis.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Three hits in Tuesday's loss•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Swipes fifth base Monday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Rare day off Saturday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Swipes two bags Wednesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Plates four in blowout win•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Back in action Saturday•
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...