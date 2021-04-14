Inciarte will start in center field and bat eighth Wednesday against the Marlins.
With Atlanta placing Cristian Pache (groin) on the injured list Wednesday, Inciarte looks poised to receive the majority of the starts in center field in the short term. The lefty-hitting Inciarte could end up filling the strong side of a platoon at the position with the right-handed Guillermo Heredia, who was recalled from Atlanta's alternate site after Pache was placed on the IL.
