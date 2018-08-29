Inciarte went 4-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rays.

The homer was his ninth of the year. It wasn't quite a perfect performance from the center fielder, as Inciarte was caught stealing in the first inning, but he now boasts a scintillating .340/.382/.540 slash line over his last 14 games with three multi-hit performances in his last four starts.