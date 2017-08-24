Inciarte went 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-6 loss to the Mariners.

The center fielder continues to enjoy a big August, slashing .341/.367/.447 in 20 games with two homers, four steals, five RBI and 11 runs. While his .751 OPS is only slightly higher than his 2015 and 2016 performances, Inciarte's ability to stay off the DL this season has him on pace for career highs in runs and RBI to match his career-best 10 homers.