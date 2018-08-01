Inciarte went 4-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

While Inciarte is locked in at the plate right now, hitting .412 (14-for-34) over his last nine games, hitting seventh in the Braves' lineup isn't doing his fantasy value any favors -- he has only three runs and four RBI to show for his hot streak. The addition of Adam Duvall at the trade deadline could cost Inciarte some playing time down the stretch, but as long as he's raking he should remain a fixture in the starting lineup.