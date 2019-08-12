Inciarte went 2-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Marlins.

His fourth-inning blast gave Atlanta a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The homer and steal were the first in August for Inciarte, and the 28-year-old is slashing .250/.415/.375 on the month through 41 plate appearances. With Nick Markakis (wrist) and Austin Riley (knee) both sidelined at least until September, Inciarte's starting spot in the outfield seems secure.