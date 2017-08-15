Braves' Ender Inciarte: Gets rare night off
Inciarte is out of the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup against Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
It should just be a normal night of rest for Atlanta's regular center fielder, who hasn't had an off night since July 24. Lane Adams will make his third appearance this season in center field and will bat seventh as his replacement.
