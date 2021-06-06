Inciarte will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Dodgers.
Inciarte will be entering the lineup for the first time since May 26. Even with Marcell Ozuna (finger) on the injured list, Inciarte appears to rank no higher than fifth in the pecking order for playing time in the Atlanta outfield. All of Ronald Acuna, Guillermo Heredia, Ehire Adrianza and Abraham Almonte appear to be ahead of Inciarte on the depth chart.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Reinstated from paternity list•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Away on paternity leave•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Activated as expected•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Slated to return Friday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Begins rehab assignment•