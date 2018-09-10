Inciarte went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Inciarte hit a three-run home run off Brad Boxberger in the ninth inning to record his 10th home run of the season. It was his first home run since Aug. 23, though he has added two triples and a double in his past 10 games. More concerning for his value, however, is that Inciarte has just two stolen bases in post All-Star break action while being caught on four occasions.

More News
Our Latest Stories