Braves' Ender Inciarte: Goes deep Thursday
Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Marlins.
Inciarte took Jarlin Garcia deep in the fifth inning to record his eighth home run of the season. He continues to garner most of his value from stolen bases, though he now has two home runs in August -- his first multi-home run month since May. After an incredible start to the season, Inciarte has cooled considerably, though he should remain a decent contributor in runs scored and stolen bases in the final weeks of the regular season.
