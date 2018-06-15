Inciarte went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Padres.

Inciarte continued to break out of his lengthy slump, managing his fifth home run of the season and first since May 15. The performance extended his modest hitting streak to four games and he has now reached base in seven of his past eight games. It is concerning that he has been relegated to a low spot in the order -- he has batted seventh most recently -- but he still leads the National League in stolen bases and has scored three runs in his past four games.