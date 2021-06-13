Inciarte went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-4 win over Miami.
It was supposed to be a day off for the outfielder, but Ronald Acuna's exit with pectoral tightness forced Inciarte into the game. The 30-year-old delivered some insurance with a solo shot in the sixth inning, his first long ball of the season. He's slashing only .235/.286/.314 with six RBI, seven runs scored and a stolen base across 58 plate appearances this year. The severity of Acuna's injury is unknown. If the star outfielder misses time, Inciarate would be a near-lock to play center field while Guillermo Heredia shifts over to right.
