Inciarte went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, three RBI and a home run in Saturday's 15-7 win over the Phillies.

Inciarte started the scoring during the second inning with his two-run shot to right field, and he brought home another run on an infield single in the following frame. The 28-year-old should find himself with increased opportunities after Nick Markakis landed on the injured list with a fractured wrist.