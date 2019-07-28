Braves' Ender Inciarte: Hits third homer
Inciarte went 2-for-4 with two runs scored, three RBI and a home run in Saturday's 15-7 win over the Phillies.
Inciarte started the scoring during the second inning with his two-run shot to right field, and he brought home another run on an infield single in the following frame. The 28-year-old should find himself with increased opportunities after Nick Markakis landed on the injured list with a fractured wrist.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Could be rejoining starting lineup•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Returns from injured list•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: To return during homestand•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Set to play nine innings•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Moves rehab to Triple-A•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Advances rehab to Double-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...