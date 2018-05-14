Braves' Ender Inciarte: Hits two-run home run
Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Marlins.
Inciarte has gotten attention due to his stolen base total this season, but he managed to hit his third home run on Sunday. After batting ninth in the order for several games, Inciarte has moved back up in the lineup to bat either fifth, sixth or seventh in the order. He has taken well to the move, recording multiple hits in four of his past five games while also stealing four bases in that span.
