Braves' Ender Inciarte: Hitting leadoff Tuesday
Inciarte is starting in center field and hitting leadoff Tuesday against the Mets.
Inciarte opened the season as the Braves' leadoff man before a prolonged slump prompted manager Brian Snitker to drop him in the order. Snitker has now turned back to Inciarte with Ozzie Albies, who took over as the leadoff man, getting on base at just a .298 clip in May. The 27-year-old Inciarte, who is hitting .257/.313/.360 with 18 steals across 52 games this season, should benefit from some increased scoring opportunities if he sticks as the Braves' table setter.
