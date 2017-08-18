Braves' Ender Inciarte: Homers twice in win over Rockies
Inciarte went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and three runs scored during Thursday's win over Colorado.
The bombs snapped a 23-game homer drought, and he now sports double-digit home runs (10) and stolen bases (17) to go along with 42 RBI, 77 runs and a .300/.346/.408 slash line for the campaign. It's solid five-category production, and Inciarte projects to continue providing strong fantasy numbers hitting atop the Atlanta lineup.
