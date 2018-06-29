Inciarte (oblique) will bat atop the order and man center field against St. Louis on Friday.

Inciarte won't miss any additional time after leaving Wednesday's contest against the Reds in the seventh inning due to an oblique injury. The outfielder received some treatment during the Braves' scheduled day off Thursday and should be near full health heading into this weekend, though it wouldn't come as a surprise if he took a seat either Saturday or Sunday.

