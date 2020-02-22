Braves' Ender Inciarte: In Saturday's lineup
Inciarte (hamstring/quad) is in the lineup for Saturday's spring opener against the Orioles.
Inciarte's 2019 campaign was cut short by a couple leg injuries, but he is good to go for the first exhibition game of the new season. Inciarte will man center field and hit sixth Saturday.
