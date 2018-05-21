Inciarte (undisclosed) is starting in center field and hitting sixth Monday against the Phillies.

As expected, Inciarte won't be forced to miss any additional action after being forced out of Sunday's game in the sixth inning with a minor injury following a collision with the outfield wall. The 27-year-old, who is hitting a solid .268/.322/.377 with four homers and 18 stolen bases in 44 games this season, will face right-hander Nick Pivetta in Monday's series opener.