Inciarte (hamstring) was spotted participating in some running and strengthing exercises on the field prior to Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Inciarte was placed on the 10-day injured list in mid-August with a right hamstring strain. The Braves are optimistic that the outfielder will be ready to return prior to their series opener against Kansas City on Sept. 24, though his availability will be determined by how he responds to more activity.