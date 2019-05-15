Inciarte landed on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar strain Wednesday, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves appeared to be looking to give an opportunity to highly-rated prospect Austin Riley, and Inciarte's injury provides a convenient excuse. Inciarte had been quite poor prior to the injury, hitting .218/.300/.323, so he may be relegated to a part-time role when he returns should Riley impress.

