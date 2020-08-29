Inciarte went 1-for-2 with a home run, a walk, an RBI and a run scored Friday but the Braves fell to the Phillies 7-4 in 11 innings.

Inciarte came off the bench in the fifth inning as a pinch-runner for Adam Duvall but stayed in the game afterward and actually was productive at the plate. He and Austin Riley hit back-to-back home runs to open up the seventh inning as it was Inciarte's first long ball of the 2020 campaign. Despite the home run, Inciarte is only hitting .208/.301/.278 with six RBI and should remain in a bench role unless another outfielder gets injured again.