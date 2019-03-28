Inciarte, who is leading off and starting in center field Thursday, will lead off against righties but will hit further down in the lineup against lefties this season, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It would be nice if he lead off against all pitchers, but at least he will get those extra run-scoring and base-stealing opportunities against righties. Ozzie Albies will lead off against southpaws.

