Braves' Ender Inciarte: Lifted early with thumb pain
Inciarte was removed from Tuesday's game against the Nationals prior to the fifth inning with left thumb soreness.
Inciarte was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before leaving Tuesday's game early. He jammed his left thumb on a base last week and appeared to aggravate that injury during his fourth-inning at-bat. The outfielder only missed one game with the bruised thumb last week, so hopefully the reoccurrence of this injury won't sideline him for long.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Avoids significant injury Tuesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Back in lineup Thursday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Held out Wednesday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Dealing with bruised thumb•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Eight hits in Wednesday's twin bill•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: On base six times in blowout win•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...