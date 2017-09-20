Inciarte was removed from Tuesday's game against the Nationals prior to the fifth inning with left thumb soreness.

Inciarte was 0-for-2 with a strikeout before leaving Tuesday's game early. He jammed his left thumb on a base last week and appeared to aggravate that injury during his fourth-inning at-bat. The outfielder only missed one game with the bruised thumb last week, so hopefully the reoccurrence of this injury won't sideline him for long.