Braves' Ender Inciarte: Logs multi-hit performance
Inciarte went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Monday against the Marlins.
Inciarte delivered a two-run double in the seventh to push the lead to eight, as the Braves sailed to an 11-run victory in the series opener. Following Monday's day at the plate, he's recorded back-to-back three-hit games. Inciarte will look to stay hot at the dish in an attempt to raise his .249 average and .318 OBP (94 games).
