Inciarte is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.

Inciarte began to poach starts from Nick Markakis while the latter was slumping earlier this month, but the former appears to have since faded into a fourth-outfielder role. He'll be on the bench for a fifth straight game while the Braves roll out an outfield of Markakis, Ronald Acuna and Adam Duvall.