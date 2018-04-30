Inciarte went 3-for-4 with a triple, double, stolen base, walk and two runs in the Braves' 10-1 victory over the Phillies on Sunday.

With Inciarte stuck in a 2-for-14 rut at the plate over his previous three starts and owning a .300 on-base percentage for the season heading into Sunday, manager Brian Snitker elected to move the leadoff man all the way down to ninth in the order. The lineup change seemed to ignite both Inciarte and No. 1 hitter Ozzie Albies, with the duo combining for five hits, two walks, two steals and five runs. It's not immediately clear whether or not Snitker plans on sticking with the lineup configuration in future contests, but if he does, it would likely be detrimental over the long run to Inciarte, who would naturally earn fewer at-bats and run-scoring opportunities at the bottom of the order than he would as a leadoff hitter.