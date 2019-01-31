Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said last week that manager Brian Snitker is leaning toward deploying Inciarte as the team's leadoff man in 2019, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Snitker will likely tinker with his lineups to some degree in Grapefruit League games before settling on an optimal configuration, but heading into camp, Inciarte looks poised to recapture table-setting duties. It's a role that Inciarte held for much of the first month of last season, when he was one of the early fantasy standouts with a .276 average, 16 runs and 13 steals through the Braves' first 26 games. He saw his involvement in the run game slow down dramatically thereafter and spent much of the second half as the No. 6 or 7 hitter while hotshot rookie Ronald Acuna handled the leadoff gig. At least for now, Snitker envisions Acuna as the team's cleanup hitter, though that could change if Inciarte fails to provide the on-base threat the Braves need at the top of the order.