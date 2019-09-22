The Braves could activate Inciarte (hamstring) from the injured list Tuesday, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, but may wait until Friday to do so.

The Braves don't have much reason to rush Inciarte back into the lineup with a playoff berth in hand, so the club will be cautious with him and likely choose to activate him only when they are certain he is 100 percent.

