Inciarte (back) will move his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

Inciarte has gone just 3-for-18 on his rehab assignment thus far, not giving much reason to believe that he'll be considerably better than he was before he landed on the injured list, when he recorded a .218/.300/.323 slash line in 40 games. He appears to be closing in on a return to Atlanta but will likely fill a bench role with Austin Riley now a regular in the outfield.

