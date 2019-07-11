Braves' Ender Inciarte: Moves rehab to Triple-A
Inciarte (back) will move his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Inciarte has gone just 3-for-18 on his rehab assignment thus far, not giving much reason to believe that he'll be considerably better than he was before he landed on the injured list, when he recorded a .218/.300/.323 slash line in 40 games. He appears to be closing in on a return to Atlanta but will likely fill a bench role with Austin Riley now a regular in the outfield.
