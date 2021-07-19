Atlanta placed Inciarte on the injured list Monday.
Atlanta didn't provide an injury designation for Inciarte, so his deactivation could be related to COVID-19 protocols. Regardless, Inciarte's absence shouldn't prove costly, given that Atlanta has Abraham Almonte and Ehire Adrianza to provide depth in the outfield behind regular starters Joc Pederson, Guillermo Heredia and Orlando Arcia. Inciarte hasn't started since June 26 and has only nine plate appearances off the bench since that time.
