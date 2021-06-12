Inciarte will start his third straight game Saturday against the Marlins, batting eighth and playing center field.

Inciarte had seemed to be behind Guillermo Heredia on the depth chart in center, but he now appears to be the primary option. A platoon between the pair could be a natural setup, with the left-handed Inciarte getting the majority of the opportunities ahead of the right-handed Heredia. Inciarte isn't the most exciting fantasy option even with a regular role, however, as he's hitting just .234/.288/.255 on the year.