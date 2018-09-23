Inciarte went 2-for-3 with three runs scored and a stolen base in a 5-3 win over the Phillies on Saturday as Atlanta clinched the National League East title.

The 27-year-old outfielder stole his 28th base, tying him for ninth in the majors in steals. Inciarte has also chipped in 10 home runs, is 7-for-13 in his last four games, and sports a .266/.327/.386 slash line for 2018.