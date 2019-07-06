Inciarte (back) has gone 1-for-9 with a walk and a strikeout through four rehab games with High-A Florida.

With Inciarte slumping at Florida and yet to advance up a rung on the minor-league ladder, it's seeming likely that he remains down for close to the full 20 days allowed for rehabbing position players. Once activated, Inciarte will almost certainly slot into a reserve role, having been supplanted in the Braves' outfield by Austin Riley. The 28-year-old Inciarte has seen his batting average crater from .304 in 2017 to just .218 this year, the result of a rising pull rate and a jump in strikeout rate.