Braves' Ender Inciarte: Not hitting on rehab assignment
Inciarte (back) has gone 1-for-9 with a walk and a strikeout through four rehab games with High-A Florida.
With Inciarte slumping at Florida and yet to advance up a rung on the minor-league ladder, it's seeming likely that he remains down for close to the full 20 days allowed for rehabbing position players. Once activated, Inciarte will almost certainly slot into a reserve role, having been supplanted in the Braves' outfield by Austin Riley. The 28-year-old Inciarte has seen his batting average crater from .304 in 2017 to just .218 this year, the result of a rising pull rate and a jump in strikeout rate.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Playing in simulated game Sunday•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Ramping up activities•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Cleared for baseball activities•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Return not imminent•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Participating in on-field drills•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 16 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Plate discipline standouts, breakouts
Ariel Cohen breaks down swing and contact rates on pitches inside and outside the zone to identify...
-
Waivers: Jansen remains scorching
Some of our preseason favorites are starting to turn things around, which makes them worth...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...