Inciarte isn't starting Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
Even with right-hander Nate Pearson on the mound for the Blue Jays on Thursday, Inciarte will take a seat after going 3-for-9 with a double, two runs and two stolen bases over the past three games. Ronald Acuna will shift to center field with Nick Markakis making his first start of the season in right field.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: On bench versus lefty•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Set for regular role vs. righties•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Scratched with dehydration•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Could miss remainder of season•