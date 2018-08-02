Braves' Ender Inciarte: Not in Thursday's lineup
Inciarte is out of the lineup versus the Mets on Thursday.
Inciarte will take a seat on the bench with left-hander Jason Vargas on the mound for New York. With the addition of Adam Duvall -- who is making a start in the outfield during Thursday's game -- Inciarte will likely head to the bench on days when the Braves face a southpaw.
More News
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Four hits in win over Marlins•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Logs multi-hit performance•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Collects three hits in loss to Nats•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Dropped to seventh in order•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Receives rest day•
-
Braves' Ender Inciarte: Pulled for not hustling•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...
-
Five winners, losers at the deadline
Dozens of players changed teams over the past week, but not all of them to great impact in...
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Reaction: Dozier crowds out L.A.
Brian Dozier's disappointing season might not get much better in a tougher home park, and he...
-
Reaction: Archer's fresh start
The trade of would-be ace Chris Archer for Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows could be a good...