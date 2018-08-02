Inciarte is out of the lineup versus the Mets on Thursday.

Inciarte will take a seat on the bench with left-hander Jason Vargas on the mound for New York. With the addition of Adam Duvall -- who is making a start in the outfield during Thursday's game -- Inciarte will likely head to the bench on days when the Braves face a southpaw.

