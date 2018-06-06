Inciarte is out of the lineup against San Diego on Wednesday.

Inciarte will retreat to the bench for a rare day off, as this is his first time out of the lineup since May 18. The outfielder has been scuffling at the plate lately, going just 2-for-21 with one RBI over the past five games, so he will look to clear his head before returning to the starting nine for Friday's series opener versus the Dodgers. In his absence, Peter Bourjos will man center field and bat eighth.