Inciarte is not on the Braves roster for the NL Wild Card Series against the Reds.

Cristian Pache beat out Inciarte as the team's defensive replacement off the bench. Adam Duvall, Ronald Acuna and Nick Markakis will start in the outfield from left to right in Game 1. Inciarte hit .194/.231/.250 in 36 September at-bats.