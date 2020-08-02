Inciarte is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.
Inciarte will head to the bench for the third time this season with southpaw David Peterson on the mound for the Mets. He's struggled to begin the season with a .460 OPS through 28 plate appearances. Ronald Acuna will slide into center field Sunday while Adam Duvall takes over in right.
