Inciarte has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain and is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This is a tough break for Inciarte, who had been swinging a hot bat since his return from a back injury in mid-July (.293/.411/.520 in 25 games). He's hoping to return before the end of the regular season, but even if he does make it back toward the front end of his timetable, Inciarte will have a limited window to contribute. The outfielder is a cut in most mixed leagues.