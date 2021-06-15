Inciarte is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Inciarte and Guillermo Heredia have been splitting time in center field in recent days, with the former starting the previous three games before Sunday and the latter set to start his second straight Tuesday. Inciarte appears to be the preferred option against right-handers with Heredia getting the bulk of opportunities against southpaws, though it hasn't been a strict platoon to this point.
