Inciarte is out of Saturday's lineup against the Marlins.

He will be held out of the lineup for a second game in a row, as the Braves are perhaps jockeying for draft positioning with two games left in the season. It's also possible that Inciarte, who appeared as a pinch hitter Friday, is dealing with general soreness at this point in the season. Lane Adams will start in center field and hit fifth.

