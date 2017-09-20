Braves' Ender Inciarte: Out Wednesday
Inciarte (thumb) was expectedly kept out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against Washington.
Inciarte was able to avoid any sort of major injury during his setback Tuesday, but will receive the night off for Wednesday's contest while resting his thumb. There has been no word on his condition, besides the fact that there was no structural damage, which leaves him in a day-to-day situation for the time being. In his place, Lane Adams will patrol center field and bat seventh in the order.
More News
