Inciarte was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday.
Inciarte was removed from Friday's game after he pulled up with a hamstring injury while running the bases. It's not yet clear exactly how much time Inciarte could miss, but Guillermo Heredia is starting in center field against the Cubs on Saturday and could see increased playing time going forward with Inciarte and Cristian Pache (groin) sidelined.
