Inciarte went 3-for-6 with four RBI and a run scored during the Braves' 15-2 win Saturday over the Phillies.

The leadoff stick plated at least one run on each knock, including his two-run liner in the second inning off an ineffective Vince Velasquez. Inciarte is 5-for-15 to start the year and should continue finding himself in plenty of favorable fantasy spots atop (on most days) what could be an overperforming Braves lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories