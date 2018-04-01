Braves' Ender Inciarte: Plates four in blowout win
Inciarte went 3-for-6 with four RBI and a run scored during the Braves' 15-2 win Saturday over the Phillies.
The leadoff stick plated at least one run on each knock, including his two-run liner in the second inning off an ineffective Vince Velasquez. Inciarte is 5-for-15 to start the year and should continue finding himself in plenty of favorable fantasy spots atop (on most days) what could be an overperforming Braves lineup.
