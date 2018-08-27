Inciarte went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk in Sunday's 4-0 win over Maimi.

Inciarte extended Atlanta's lead to four in the eighth inning by hitting a sacrifice fly to left field. After batting a solid .263 during July, the 27-year-old outfielder is hitting .247 with two home runs and 13 RBI through 25 games in August. Inciarte is slashing .252/.310/.361 over 126 contests this season.