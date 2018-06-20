Braves' Ender Inciarte: Plates three Tuesday
Inciarte went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored Tuesday against the Blue jays.
Inciarte roped a two-run double in the fifth inning and drove in another run on his second double of the evening in the ninth. The center fielder is hitting .375 with seven RBI over his last seven games but still holds a career-low .252 average and .309 on-base percentage on the year.
