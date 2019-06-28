Braves' Ender Inciarte: Playing in simulated game Sunday
Inciarte (back) will take part in a simulated game Sunday, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
It's been a while since Inciarte saw action in a game situation, but he appears to have reached that stage in his recovery. The Braves may provide an official update on Inciarte's status after seeing how he fares in Sunday's session.
