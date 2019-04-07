Inciarte will start in center field and hit seventh Sunday against the Marlins, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Inciarte sat out the Braves' previous matchup against a lefty starter (the Cubs' Jon Lester) on Wednesday, but he'll draw back into the starting nine in the series finale with southpaw Caleb Smith on the mound. However, Inciarte will surrender his usual spot atop the lineup to the switch-hitting Ozzie Albies in what amounts to a platoon of the leadoff role.