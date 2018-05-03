Inciarte went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Mets.

The homer was his first of the season. Inciarte has been sparked to life by his move to the bottom of the batting order, going 6-for-12 in three games with four runs scored. With the Braves offense firing on all cylinders, expect the 27-year-old to remain in the nine hole for now, potentially costing him a bit of production in the long run.